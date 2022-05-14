Letter: Missouri lawmakers seem intent on limiting voting access

Regarding “Missouri Senate advances election photo ID bill, two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting” (May 4): Missouri House Bill 1878 undermines voting by preventing paid employees of any non-government group from registering voters. So the church secretary, the secretary at a private school, or an employee of the League of Women Voters or the National Rifle Association could be jailed for a year just for helping someone to register to vote. In my opinion, this legislation allows a type of voter-roll purge that will fail to meet Federal guidelines for fair voter-list maintenance as well as allowing sham auditing of the voter list and blocking the use of a paper ballot by disabled voters who cannot use an electronic screen.