Letter: Missouri lawmakers seem intent on limiting voting access

Regarding “Missouri Senate advances election photo ID bill, two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting” (May 4): Missouri House Bill 1878 undermines voting by preventing paid employees of any non-government group from registering voters. So the church secretary, the secretary at a private school, or an employee of the League of Women Voters or the National Rifle Association could be jailed for a year just for helping someone to register to vote. In my opinion, this legislation allows a type of voter-roll purge that will fail to meet Federal guidelines for fair voter-list maintenance as well as allowing sham auditing of the voter list and blocking the use of a paper ballot by disabled voters who cannot use an electronic screen.
Hundreds of thousands of Missouri voters do not have the type of photo ID this bill requires. What is wrong with using an expired ID or one from one’s school, for example? Why must it be a non-expired, government-issued photo ID? The Missouri Supreme Court already ruled that this was unconstitutional. No excuse absentee voting will also mostly disappear under this legislation.
Missourians should ditch this disastrous assault on the ability of hundreds of thousands of Missourians to vote, the ability of many to help register voters, and other attacks on good election practices.
L. Rezny • St. Louis County