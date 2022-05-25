Letter: Missouri leads nation in ignorance with Ivermectin bill

Regarding the editorial “Legally protected quack medicine ” (May 14): By any measure, Missouri is falling behind in health care, education, job growth, wages, quality of life, innovation, etc. I believe we can attribute these dismal results to our governor, Mike Parson, and our Republican-controlled Legislature. Not that Democrats get a free ride, but it’s the Missouri GOP that is to blame for our failings and sufferings.

The latest debacle, by supposedly rational and intelligent people, is House Resolution 2149. In this bill, pharmacists in Missouri are barred from questioning the use of the drugs Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to patients, two drugs that some have been led to believe help fight the coronavirus. This legislation also would protect doctors who prescribe these drugs should any ill effects happen to those who ingest them. Of course, any reputable doctor will say neither of these two drugs should be used to fight the virus because of potential harm to the patient.