Letter: Missouri Legislature has lost all decency and empathy

Regarding "Editorial: Missouri legislation previewed how far post-Roe radicals may be ready to go" (July 3): After the Supreme Court’s recent Roe v. Wade decision, the Missouri Legislature is now working to require a girl or woman who is raped and impregnated to do a repugnant thing: She must carry that child for nine months until its birth. In essence, her body is no longer her own, but instead belongs to the State of Missouri. This is indeed repugnant.