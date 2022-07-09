Letter: Missouri Legislature has lost all decency and empathy

Regarding "Editorial: Missouri legislation previewed how far post-Roe radicals may be ready to go" (July 3): After the Supreme Court’s recent Roe v. Wade decision, the Missouri Legislature is now working to require a girl or woman who is raped and impregnated to do a repugnant thing: She must carry that child for nine months until its birth. In essence, her body is no longer her own, but instead belongs to the State of Missouri. This is indeed repugnant.
How can any moral and sane entity require that of any girl or woman? No wonder those desperate girls and women are fleeing politically crazy Missouri to get help with an abortion. Missouri is sadly and tragically becoming an immoral and repugnant political state. In the Missouri Legislature, the great qualities of wisdom, truth, decency and empathy are gone.
Andrew Reeves • Kirkwood