Letter: Missouri Legislature is of little help solving crime problem
Letter: Missouri Legislature is of little help solving crime problem

Shooting on the corner of N Broadway and Calvary Avenue in St. Louis

Officers examine a body found in a car at a shooting scene on the corner of N Broadway and Calvary Avenue in St. Louis on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

Regarding “St. Louis homicide rate in 2020 highest in 50 years with 262 killings” (Jan. 1): The homicide rate in the city of St. Louis has gone off the charts. Has anyone ever taken notice of what the Missouri Legislature has done to help? They’ve just made it easier to possess a firearm and failed to foster cooperation between the judicial system and police departments. As long as there’s tension between the two, there will be problems. Our Missouri state lawmakers don’t know anything about law enforcement, neither in St. Louis nor in Kansas City.

Rodney Smith • Jennings

