Letter: Missouri Legislature is of little help solving crime problem

Regarding “St. Louis homicide rate in 2020 highest in 50 years with 262 killings” (Jan. 1): The homicide rate in the city of St. Louis has gone off the charts. Has anyone ever taken notice of what the Missouri Legislature has done to help? They’ve just made it easier to possess a firearm and failed to foster cooperation between the judicial system and police departments. As long as there’s tension between the two, there will be problems. Our Missouri state lawmakers don’t know anything about law enforcement, neither in St. Louis nor in Kansas City.