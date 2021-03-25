Letter: Missouri legislature is working against their voters’ will

Regarding the editorial “Missouri GOP wants to make it easier to deceive voters and harder for them to speak” (March 14): Our state Legislature is working against us. They are considering legislation to undermine amendments and proposals Missouri voters have passed, and to make it harder to petition to add items to the ballot.

In 2018, voters approved the Clean Missouri measure that included redistricting reforms that were planned to go into effect in 2020. Our lawmakers sabotaged that last year with the duplicitous Amendment 3 that voters also approved, which repealed Clean Missouri.

House Bill 726 is another attempt to circumvent an amendment we voted for, by stopping the minimum-wage increase voters approved in 2018. This bill would tie the Missouri minimum wage to the paltry $7.25 per hour federal rate, instead of raising it to $12 an hour by 2023.