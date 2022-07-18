 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Missouri monitors voter registrars but not gun owners

Voter registration and complete the Census drive in north St. Lo

St. Louis City Democratic 21st Ward committeewoman Laura Keys (right) uses her phone to help Willie Howard, of St. Louis, locate his polling place after he registered to vote during a voter registration and complete the 2020 Census drive in the parking lot of Family Dollar in north St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

I sometimes volunteer to register voters for the League of Women Voters, so now I have to fill out a form so the state of Missouri can add my personal info to its new list of voter registrars. This foolishness is to make our right-wing legislators pretend to make voting more fair. But these same goofy lawmakers won’t allow gun owners to be put on a list because that might offend our single-issue gunslingers. It also took years to finally establish an opioid prescription registry because lawmakers thought that might violate patient privacy.

But now Missouri pretends to make voting safer by putting volunteers like me on a list. A competent court would probably overturn this phony voting rights infringement, but I’ll be on that list until then.

Ann Ross • Ballwin

