Letter: Missouri monitors voter registrars but not gun owners

I sometimes volunteer to register voters for the League of Women Voters, so now I have to fill out a form so the state of Missouri can add my personal info to its new list of voter registrars. This foolishness is to make our right-wing legislators pretend to make voting more fair. But these same goofy lawmakers won’t allow gun owners to be put on a list because that might offend our single-issue gunslingers. It also took years to finally establish an opioid prescription registry because lawmakers thought that might violate patient privacy.
But now Missouri pretends to make voting safer by putting volunteers like me on a list. A competent court would probably overturn this phony voting rights infringement, but I’ll be on that list until then.
Ann Ross • Ballwin