Letter: Missouri monitors voter registrars but not gun owners

I sometimes volunteer to register voters for the League of Women Voters, so now I have to fill out a form so the state of Missouri can add my personal info to its new list of voter registrars. This foolishness is to make our right-wing legislators pretend to make voting more fair. But these same goofy lawmakers won’t allow gun owners to be put on a list because that might offend our single-issue gunslingers. It also took years to finally establish an opioid prescription registry because lawmakers thought that might violate patient privacy.