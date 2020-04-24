Letter: Missouri must act immediately to ensure voter safety

Regarding “Universal vote-by-mail option a necessary reform in the wake of the pandemic.” (April 15): Unfortunately, Missouri doesn’t have an infrastructure ready to mail ballots to every eligible voter.
What Republican Gov. Mike Parson and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft should do immediately is issue guidelines to expand absentee voting by mail and in person. Voters in 34 states can request a ballot by mail without an excuse, and five other states already waived that requirement due to the pandemic.
We commend the St. Louis County Election Board for sending absentee ballot applications for 2020 elections to voters over age 60, since they are more susceptible to the coronavirus. Unfortunately, Ashcroft and other jurisdictions don’t even agree that voters who are observing social distancing can use that as an excuse to avoid the requirement of a notarized signature on completed ballots: incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability.
With many voters now completing absentee ballots for the June 2 election, Ashcroft must clearly address this issue soon. He has millions of dollars in federal funds from the Help America Vote Act that could be used to pay for extra postage and mailing costs. That funding could also be used to open up sites for in-person absentee voting two weeks before the election to reduce crowding in polling places on Election Day.
Missouri must act quickly to protect both our right to vote and public health in 2020 elections.
Nancy J. Miller and Louise T. Wilkerson • Manchester
Co-Presidents, League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis
