Letter: Missouri must care for the children forced to be born

Regarding the letter “Missourians should prove they care about moms, children” (May 20): I have been neither a strong supporter of abortion rights nor anti-abortion thought, but now that the Supreme Court has eliminated the choice, much to the joy of the majority of political leaders of Missouri, I think it is only appropriate that they double down on their support for the sanctity of life and take immediate and substantial steps to prove their sincere support for protecting life.

If the Legislature is going to remove the choice of bearing children, then they need to support life before and after birth. I believe they should expand prenatal care for expectant mothers and unborn children, establish appropriate systems to improve support, and improve programs to support the development and health of all newborn life for an indefinite term.

If life is sacred before birth, and the host must carry the embryo to birth as deemed by the state, then the state must join in sharing the responsibility for seeing that the child can develop and become a fully functioning human being. You cannot save the embryo without saving the child. Anything less than this is a failure of the movement to protect life.

Bob Jauer • St. Louis County