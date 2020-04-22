Letter: Missouri must legislate to collect online tax revenue
0 comments

Letter: Missouri must legislate to collect online tax revenue

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Edwardsville Amazon fulfillment center celebrates one year anniversary

FILE PHOTO: Automatic sensors located on the conveyor belt scan shipping labels on packages to divert them into the correct outbound delivery truck on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at the Amazon Edwardsville fulfillment center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan | lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “No shopping and no sales tax means busted budgets for St. Louis area governments during coronavirus crisis” (April 6): Due to a failure to act, Missouri is losing millions of dollars in online tax revenue during this pandemic crisis.

In June 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a longstanding ban on states’ ability to collect use taxes from companies that did not have a physical presence in the state. Missouri now may require out-of-state retailers to collect use tax if those companies deliver more than $100,000 worth of goods or have over 200 separate transactions in the state annually. But the Missouri Legislature has failed to enact the necessary legislation.

As other states are capturing large amounts of tax revenue generated by the ever-increasing internet retail sales made to their citizens, including sales made by Missouri retailers, Missouri and its many municipalities continue to lose millions of dollars of tax revenue, estimated to range between $100 million to $200 million per year.

With quarantines and the lock-down of business in Missouri, the need to collect such online tax revenue is critical. The Missouri Legislature needs to act as soon as possible to avoid continued loss of these revenues and to help local municipalities that are dependent on retail tax revenue to fund their governments.

Kelly C. Mulholland • St. Louis

Associate Professor

Hannah Meehan • student

St. Louis University School of Law

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports