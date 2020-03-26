Letter: Missouri must prepare now for the November election

The U.S. has never failed to hold a presidential election, even during the Civil War. The election of November 8, 1864, was held on schedule even as the battles still raged.
But the coronavirus pandemic is a new kind of challenge. In the recent primary elections, some voting places remained closed because precinct workers failed to show up. The Ohio primary was postponed until June.
The Missouri Legislature must begin planning now for a fair November election. Missouri is one of the few states with no early voting or vote-by-mail. That must change if we’re going to avoid overcrowded polling places with people jammed close together.
Right now, 38 states plus the District of Columbia have some form of early voting. In 28 states plus the District of Columbia, voters can vote via an absentee ballot without offering a reason for the absence. A few states automatically mail every registered voter an absentee ballot; they don’t have to be requested. But not in Missouri.
There are many details to be considered to ensure the voice of the people can be heard accurately without creating a public health menace, and there is no time to waste. I hope the Post-Dispatch and its readers will join me in prodding our Legislature into preparing for the November election.
Barbara O’Brien • Bonne Terre, Mo.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!