Letter: Missouri needs a dose of gun control and ethics

Regarding “Missouri governor says the 2020 election will be his last” (Feb. 26): Part of Gov. Mike Parson’s campaign for governor has included a recent TV ad that says he supports “law and order” and “public safety.” That is laughable, for two reasons.
First, how can Parson claim to support law and order and public safety while opposing common-sense measures to control guns? Even grade school children in Missouri cities know there are too many guns. Their little friends have been murdered in the crossfire. This is not “public safety.”
But Parson and his Republican majority in the Missouri Legislature have done nothing to rein in guns and stop the killing. They choose to sacrifice lives on the false altar of the Second Amendment.
Second, Parson sits in the governor’s chair only because his predecessor, Eric Greitens, left office in disgrace, partially because he would not reveal his dark money donors. One might think Parson would make stopping dark money a first order of business. But Parson and his Republican majority in the Legislature have done nothing to legislate an end to dark money. They want dark money. Like President Donald Trump, Missouri Republicans do not want accountability or transparency.
Parson’s Democratic opponent is Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway. I believe she will fight for sensible gun controls and work to end the dark money that corrupts politicians. The choice for a safer Missouri and an end to an ethics-free Jefferson City seems clear.
Arthur Hoffman • St. Louis