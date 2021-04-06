Letter: Missouri needs better health care, not a new gun range

Regarding "Missouri voters approved expansion of health care. Republicans won’t pay for it” (March 31): It seems that Missouri Republican legislators don't care that more rural health care facilities and hospitals will close and that the state will lose out on 16,000 new jobs. Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake Saint Louis, calls the statewide Medicaid expansion a “socialist" plot. Hill might consider consulting with an eighth-grade civics class for guidance on this matter. Providing basic health care to needy residents certainly does not fit his mindless description.