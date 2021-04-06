 Skip to main content
Letter: Missouri needs better health care, not a new gun range
Regarding "Missouri voters approved expansion of health care. Republicans won’t pay for it” (March 31): It seems that Missouri Republican legislators don't care that more rural health care facilities and hospitals will close and that the state will lose out on 16,000 new jobs. Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake Saint Louis, calls the statewide Medicaid expansion a “socialist" plot. Hill might consider consulting with an eighth-grade civics class for guidance on this matter. Providing basic health care to needy residents certainly does not fit his mindless description. 

GOP leadership has found better use of the funds earmarked for Medicaid expansion, like $15 million of these funds to buy a gun range “to preserve practical application of Second Amendment rights.”

Now is the time for Gov. Mike Parson to show some leadership. Where do his priorities lie for Missouri? Gun ranges or health care?

Michael Grojean • Manchester 

Missouri Capitol

This 2000 file photo shows the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. Photo by J.B. Forbes.
