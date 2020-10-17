 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Missouri needs change from 'good ol' boy' Gov. Parson
0 comments

Letter: Missouri needs change from 'good ol' boy' Gov. Parson

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Parson speaks to law enforcement families

Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a press conference following his speech to families of law enforcement at the St. Louis City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in St. Louis on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. The event featured a roundtable discussion as well as an announcement about a special commercial being released by Parson's campaign. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com

 Christine Tannous

Regarding the editorial "This would be a perfect moment for Parson to set an example about masks" (Oct. 12): Who is Gov. Mike Parson? He projects an image of being a simple, good ol' country boy, but I think his actions as governor belie that image.

As Missouri coronavirus cases grow, "dang mask" Parson appears indifferent to handling the pandemic in an effective manner.

Parson was opposed to Medicaid expansion, and under his leadership about 100,000 children were removed from the Medicaid program in 2019. These facts show he has little concern about creating reliable health care access and little regard for the well-being of Missouri citizens.

Parson has also shown utter disregard for the voter's mandate of "Clean Missouri" by supporting Amendment 3, and his bombastic rhetoric about law and order stops short of addressing the crucial issue of criminal justice reform.

Parson's coziness with lobbyists and his controversial handling of cannabis business licensing also calls his ethical standards into question.

It is time for a new direction in governance that is ethically and compassionately responsive to the needs of Missouri citizens. I believe that Nicole Galloway could provide the competent, ethical and compassionate leadership that Missouri desperately needs.

Brian McGowan • St. Louis 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports