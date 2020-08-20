Letter: Missouri needs to clean house of unelected leadership

Can we just for one minute consider the state of Missouri’s alleged leadership?
The unelected governor, Mike Parson, is more interested in century-old solutions to crime, like incarcerating 12-year-olds with hardened criminals (“Part of Parson police push includes threat of sending Missouri kids as young as 12 to adult prisons,” July 29) while the pandemic continues.
The unelected lieutenant governor, Mike Kehoe, is working against the reelection of two county commissioners who had the unmitigated gall to purchase ambulances from a company not owned by his brother.
The unelected attorney general, Eric Schmitt, would rather issue lawsuits against another sovereign nation, China, because the pandemic virus happened to begin within China's borders. Plus, he wants the authority to push aside a duly elected St. Louis prosecutor simply because that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner might not share his particular public relations sensibilities.
The unelected state treasurer, Scott Fitzpatrick, would rather refuse $1.8 billion from the federal government than assent to the will of the people and expand Medicaid.
And the secretary of state, Jay Ashcroft, who was actually elected to his office, would prefer to restrict Missourians from safely voting by mail.
Meanwhile, our elected state auditor, Nicole Galloway, is criticized by this motley crew of politicians because she is capable of doing her job while actively running for governor.
If Missourians were paying any attention, which sadly I doubt, they would fire this gang of five who are on the ballot this November and replace them with honest public servants who know the difference between self-promotion and working for the people.
Michael Meredith • Creve Coeur
