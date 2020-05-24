Letter: Missouri needs to fulfill testing-support promises
Letter: Missouri needs to fulfill testing-support promises

Virus Outbreak Missouri

Truman Medical Center Nurse Kelly Meyer takes a sample for a COVID-19 test during a drive-in testing outreach in the parking lot of a church in Kansas City, Mo. Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The city continues to be under an extended stay-at-home order until May 15 in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Regarding “Symptoms or no symptoms, Missouri now pushing COVID-19 tests for all” (May 21): I read with consternation the proclamation by the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services, endorsed by Gov. Mike Parson, that “testing of both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals” is now encouraged.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis and the Missouri stay-at-home order, primary care physicians in the St. Louis metro area have been asking for help and clarification of testing from the Missouri Department of Health. My pediatric group practice has contacted the department multiple times regarding testing, without receiving adequate guidance or assistance in obtaining testing for our patients.

Recently, an area-wide virtual town hall meeting, hosted by experts at St. Louis Children’s’ Hospital, was attended by dozens of area pediatricians. Chief concerns were inadequacy of available test kits and personal protective equipment, as well as recommendations for where and how to obtain testing for our thousands of patients. As of this date, we have received minimal direction from the state of Missouri.

When I called the hotline provided to practitioners by the state, a very nice woman seemed unaware of the new recommendation and was not able to provide guidance of where and how my patients could be tested, and who would pay for the testing.

It is irresponsible for the state to issue public recommendations for testing without providing adequate guidance and resources to accomplish that.

Margaret Schmandt, M.D. • St. Louis

