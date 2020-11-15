 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Missouri needs to make absentee voting even easier
0 comments

Letter: Missouri needs to make absentee voting even easier

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis County voters drop off ballots

Election worker Jasmin Roberts hands Sarah Mayer an "I Voted" sticker after certifying her ballot outside the St. Louis County Government Center in St. Ann on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. "I feel like this is the most critical election of my lifetime," says Mayer who signed up to be a poll worker for the first time this year. Wednesday is the final day to register to vote in the state of Missouri for the 2020 election. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding the letter “Election experience renews faith in electoral process” (Nov. 10): With the 2020 general election completed and results announced, it is clear that our local election officials did an outstanding job. A third of registered voters in St. Louis County successfully used absentee voting either in-person or by mail. Long lines at both county and city satellite sites and at all polling places on Election Day moved quickly with no major issues.

Both city and county officials used coronavirus relief funding for additional staff for off-site absentee voting and processing ballots. The new voting equipment purchased by the St. Louis County Board of Elections allowed voters to use any polling place.

Unfortunately, it is still harder to vote in Missouri than other states. Missouri voters still need an excuse to request an absentee ballot and don’t have same-day voter registration. A challenge to the notary requirement for some absentee and all mail-in ballots was struck down by an appeals court just days before the election.

I hope our legislators will consider several election reforms in 2021. This pandemic proved that early voting is both safe and secure.

Catherine Stenger • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports