Letter: Missouri needs to make absentee voting even easier

Regarding the letter “Election experience renews faith in electoral process” (Nov. 10): With the 2020 general election completed and results announced, it is clear that our local election officials did an outstanding job. A third of registered voters in St. Louis County successfully used absentee voting either in-person or by mail. Long lines at both county and city satellite sites and at all polling places on Election Day moved quickly with no major issues.

Both city and county officials used coronavirus relief funding for additional staff for off-site absentee voting and processing ballots. The new voting equipment purchased by the St. Louis County Board of Elections allowed voters to use any polling place.

Unfortunately, it is still harder to vote in Missouri than other states. Missouri voters still need an excuse to request an absentee ballot and don’t have same-day voter registration. A challenge to the notary requirement for some absentee and all mail-in ballots was struck down by an appeals court just days before the election.

I hope our legislators will consider several election reforms in 2021. This pandemic proved that early voting is both safe and secure.

Catherine Stenger • Chesterfield