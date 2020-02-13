Letter: Missouri officeholders entitled to express opinions

Regarding the editorial “Galloway turns up the heat on Hawley. But can she take it herself?” (Feb. 9): Nicole Galloway is not allowed to comment on an extreme abortion ban because of her position as state auditor? A ban that could impact herself and is blatantly unconstitutional?
Meanwhile, the Post-Dispatch editorial board seems fine with former Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley filing a lawsuit taking on the federal Affordable Care Act. Was that in his job description?
Or current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt calling for the U.S. Senate to confirm William Barr as the U.S. attorney general? Was that in his job description?
Nowhere in Missouri's state statute or our state constitution does it stipulate that a statewide official cannot express a public opinion on legislation, especially one that would directly impact her own health care decisions and could criminalize her physician. To suggest that Galloway was “politicizing” her office is ridiculous and overtly sexist. Why don’t you hold male statewide officials to the same standard?
Galloway has a right to speak out against a ban that would force women to remain pregnant, even if raped, and put their physicians in prison.
Abortion care is legal medical care, even for very wanted pregnancies gone horribly wrong. As a woman of childbearing age, Galloway still has First Amendment rights as do her fellow statewide officeholders. It’s not just a right for the male ones.
Stacy Newman • Richmond Heights