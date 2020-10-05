 Skip to main content
Letter: Missouri owes St. Louis for housing prisoners; pay up
Special session follows veto session in Jefferson City

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks to media on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, following a veto and special session in the legislature in Jefferson City. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “Top bills fail in Missouri governor’s special crime session” (Sept. 16): In the special legislative session called to reduce crime in St. Louis, Gov. Mike Parson, as a former sheriff, knew what many don’t: Missouri owes large amounts to the state’s counties and cities for housing, feeding and providing health care to state prisoners while they await trial.

The prisoner reimbursement rate is $22 per day, but the actual cost is $60 per day. According to the Department of Corrections as of February, St. Louis city was owed $2.4 million, and St. Louis County, $3.3 million. That money could have helped stem the city’s crime wave. Why are city and county residents paying for this without immediate reimbursement? And why is the reimbursement rate one-third of the amount needed to cover costs?

Missouri needs the money because the corporate tax rate is only 4%. Missouri has no tobacco tax on vaping. Gas station/truck stop gambling machines are untaxed and unregulated. Yet, local counties and cities are subsidizing state prisoners at local jails, when the millions it is costing local taxpayers could be going to local problems.

Sally Sandy • Eureka

