Letter: Missouri public universities in need of mask mandates

Regarding " Judge: Indiana University can require COVID-19 vaccinations " (July 19): A federal judge in Indiana upheld Indiana University’s vaccine mandate, stating that under the 14th Amendment, the school had the authority to require a vaccine, in an emergency situation, out of interest in defending the campus and public good. With this ruling, I believe public universities in Missouri ought to follow suit and begin mandating the vaccine for the fall 2021 semester.

Not only is there now legal justification, Missouri is seeing spikes that we haven’t seen since before the vaccines were available. Furthermore, according to The New York Times coronavirus map, the counties that house three major state schools, the University of Missouri, Missouri State and Truman State, are all high-risk or hot-spot areas (Boone, Greene and Adair counties). This means that as the school year starts, these communities that are already under attack from this virus will fill up with students from across the state. We will only see an increase of cases and a worsening of the situation in college towns.