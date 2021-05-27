Letter: Missouri rivers need more room to flow during floods

A threat to our rivers and communities is repeated whenever severe flooding damages communities and river habitats. It is time we start looking at new solutions to lessen the impact of these floods.

In northwest Missouri, a community-driven solution is close to completion. In 2019, devastating floods occurred up and down the Missouri River, causing millions in damage to farmlands, homes and businesses. The Atchison County Levee District convened partners to find creative solutions to recovery. They worked with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the Nature Conservancy, Army Corps of Engineers, Natural Resources Conservation Service and other partners to construct a levee setback, which will allow the river more room to flow during floods. We need more of these kinds of projects.