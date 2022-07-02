Letter: Missouri’s abortion bill will boost dangers of pregnancy

Regarding the editorial “Missouri’s women just became second-class citizens. But they can still vote” (June 24): Missouri House Bill 126 is one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the U.S., and was gleefully signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson only minutes after Roe v. Wade was overturned. HB126 clearly states that “God is the Author of Life” and that any pregnancy with a heartbeat must be carried to term. There are no exceptions for rape, incest or age of the pregnant person. No exceptions for fetal viability, or maternal health. The only exception is imminent maternal death, and physicians making that call risk their medical license to do so.