Letter: Missouri’s abortion bill will boost dangers of pregnancy

Regarding the editorial “Missouri’s women just became second-class citizens. But they can still vote” (June 24): Missouri House Bill 126 is one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the U.S., and was gleefully signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson only minutes after Roe v. Wade was overturned. HB126 clearly states that “God is the Author of Life” and that any pregnancy with a heartbeat must be carried to term. There are no exceptions for rape, incest or age of the pregnant person. No exceptions for fetal viability, or maternal health. The only exception is imminent maternal death, and physicians making that call risk their medical license to do so.
I believe Missouri women and girls will die in as a direct result of HB126, in part due to medical complications, suicide, and the fact that children’s bodies are often too small to tolerate pregnancy and childbirth. The No. 1 mortality risk of pregnant females, homicide, will be exacerbated. The men who do not want these babies will simply continue to murder the women and children they have impregnated in order to continue their lives unimpeded and hide from their crimes.
In my opinion, the Roe v. Wade overturn made U.S. women into second class citizens, and the enactment of HB126 turns Missouri women into livestock.
Michaela McGinn • St. Louis County