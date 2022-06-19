Letter: Missouri’s beauty contradicts its right-wing ugliness

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “ Missouri’s radical politics are literally endangering Missourians’ lives ” (June 12): How in God’s name can a state blessed with so much natural beauty have such a tragic, ugly, radical right-wing government in its state capitol?

Missouri GOP lawmakers have made it illegal to question doctors who prescribe hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to treat the coronavirus. These are anti-malaria and anti parasite drugs that do nothing to help coronavirus victims. Right-wing legislators have also fought against Medicaid expansion as well as made it illegal to enforce federal gun laws that don’t have a matching Missouri law. Plus, when the U.S. Supreme Court more than likely overturns Roe v. Wade, Missouri will enact very harsh anti-abortion legislation. How indecent and nuts can it get?