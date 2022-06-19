Letter: Missouri’s beauty contradicts its right-wing ugliness

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Missouri’s radical politics are literally endangering Missourians’ lives” (June 12): How in God’s name can a state blessed with so much natural beauty have such a tragic, ugly, radical right-wing government in its state capitol?
Missouri GOP lawmakers have made it illegal to question doctors who prescribe hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to treat the coronavirus. These are anti-malaria and anti parasite drugs that do nothing to help coronavirus victims. Right-wing legislators have also fought against Medicaid expansion as well as made it illegal to enforce federal gun laws that don’t have a matching Missouri law. Plus, when the U.S. Supreme Court more than likely overturns Roe v. Wade, Missouri will enact very harsh anti-abortion legislation. How indecent and nuts can it get?
What is happening in our beautiful state? In my opinion, our Republican legislators are against science, wisdom, decency, compassion, justice and empathy.
Dick Reeves • Kirkwood