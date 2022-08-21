 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Missouri’s boosting of tobacco cessation funds is overdue

Regarding “Smoking Still Ends 123,000 American Lives Each Year” (Aug. 10): Gov. Mike Parson’s recent bill signing of $2.5 million in increased funding to Missouri’s tobacco prevention and cessation program is the single largest investment in a tobacco cessation program in our state’s history. This is a long overdue investment and should be applauded.

As a Parkway South High School student, I was fortunate to recently attend an event with fellow classmates and staff from the Parkway PATH (Peer Advocating for Total Health) program and the American Lung Association in Missouri. We celebrated that increased funding would go toward developing a youth vaping prevention campaign and tobacco prevention and cessation programs.

The American Lung Association’s 2022 State of Tobacco Control report gave Missouri a failing grade on adequately funding programs that prevent and reduce tobacco use. Gov. Parson’s action is a step in the right direction to protect the health and save lives of children and adults.

All Missourians should join the American Lung Association’s efforts to support tobacco control funding.

Ashok Kothamasu • Manchester

