Letter: Missouri’s decline is because of failed political leadership
St. Louis shooting kills 3 people, leaves 4 others wounded

Family members of the victims and neighbors gather at the scene of a fatal shooting, Monday, June 21, 2021, in the Greater Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis. (Daniel Shular/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

 Daniel Shular

Regarding the editorial “As St. Louis crime worsens, city awaits mayor’s plan to tackle it” (June 24): It is apparent that our so-called leaders have put us in an untenable situation. First, we have the mostly Missouri Republican Legislature whose motto seems to be “more guns to the rescue” and St. Louis Democratic Mayor Tishaura Jones, who seems to be falling into the “defund the police” mode.

We need licensure for all firearms and the banning and confiscation of all military style weapons and illegally purchased firearms. Why do our political leaders, including Gov. Mike Parson, deem firearms so necessary? We have children shooting each other every day and so much crime that many of my friends are afraid to go to a ball game or ride MetroLink.

Our elected officials have just simply failed to make our communities better. In addition to the gun problems in Missouri, we rank low on state funding for education and high for gun deaths and new coronavirus infections. It’s all a horrible pattern.

So what is wrong here? I believe the answer is our entire political leadership.

Bill Griffith • Shrewsbury

Sports