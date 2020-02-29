Letter: Missouri’s industrial farms are well-regulated
Letter: Missouri’s industrial farms are well-regulated

Regarding “When corporate pig farms dominate the political agenda, residents suffer” (Feb. 22): This editorial would have readers believe local government alone stands between us and devastation by farms permitted by the state where livestock is raised in confinement buildings. Never mind that in contrast to Iowa and Minnesota, concentrated animal feeding operations in Missouri are subject to thorough state oversight. Moreover, our state’s concentrated animal feeding operations regulations work.

Missouri Department of Natural Resources officials, who review permits, conduct inspections and enforce standards of compliance that apply to Missouri’s approximately 500 animal feeding operations, track the performance of these as well as other wastewater permittees. The record shows Missouri livestock farms are right in line with the rest of the regulated community.

Those who define “real” farmers by size believe all concentrated animal feeding operations are the worst of the worst. Yet only farmers and ranchers and their families know what business model works best for them.

Leslie Holloway • Jefferson City

Missouri Farm Bureau

