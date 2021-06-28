 Skip to main content
Letter: Missouri’s judicial injustice is an embarrassment
Letter: Missouri's judicial injustice is an embarrassment

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Missouri Legislature gives prosecutors a path to seek justice” (May 14): As a former Springfieldian, my heart aches to think I could never return to Missouri and live there. The corruption, injustice and outright lawlessness of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and the inability to free two innocent men, Kevin Strickland and Lamar Johnson, is despicable to the Nth degree and shameful in every sense of the word.

Where are the voices shouting? Why is there no marching in the streets? Why are the pillars of the communities not galvanizing and not stopping until things are made right and these men go free? I am deeply ashamed of my home state. Wake up Missourians, your state government has ceased to acknowledge what justice means nor acts toward that end. It is tragic.

Kathleen Cathey • Staunton, Va.

