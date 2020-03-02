Letter: Missouri’s labor laws need updating and resources
0 comments

Letter: Missouri’s labor laws need updating and resources

  • 0
Subscribe now! $4 for 4 months
Vote No on Prop A post-election party

Chet Bogus (left) and Scott Eschenbrenner cheer as results are announced during a post-election gathering of union members involved in the Vote No on Prop A campaign at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 in St. Louis Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. The proposition, which was defeated, would have added Missouri to the list of states with"right to work" labor laws. Photo by Sid Hastings

 Sid Hastings

When Missouri legislators passed government labor reforms into law two years ago, they did so to protect the rights of both workers and taxpayers. But does the state currently have the resources necessary to oversee labor agreements made between unions and the government, especially agreements made at the local level? Evidence uncovered by the Show-Me Institute suggests not.

As we found out, the state largely does not know what agreements have been struck with unions across the state. Without knowing what’s been agreed to, the state cannot hope to protect the workers and taxpayers whose interests these contracts impact. That’s bad for the state, and that’s bad for Missourians.

This should change. Lawmakers should update the state’s labor law to ensure the state is notified of these contracts as they are entered into so that they can be appropriately tracked and monitored by state regulators. Without such information, enforcement of government labor reforms would always come up short.

Patrick Ishmael • Kansas City

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports