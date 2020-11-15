Letter: Missouri’s needs should to be viewed objectively by all

Regarding Kenneth F. Warren’s guest column, “Why has Missouri turned so red?” (Nov. 12): There should be few surprises as to why rural Missouri has made a sharp turn to the right in its politics. Setting the stage: Rural Missouri has historically been conservative.

It came into the union as a slave state in 1821. Conservative politics was defined as how one viewed the civil and physical status of Blacks. Just because slavery was abolished — by the federal government — didn’t automatically change the collective negative view regarding Blacks in this state. Unfortunately, a negative attitude toward Blacks remained and became totally equated by some as conservative politics. Recent politics have accented this deep-seated feeling.

And there are other issues in Missouri that have been tied down by this conservative/non-conservative binary. It’s time to identify Missouri’s needs, and work together to resolve them, and if solutions to state problems come from the federal government or an urban or non-urban legislator, it is not a good reason for them to be rejected outright. All of the state’s needs should be considered objectively by all.