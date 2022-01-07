 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Missouri’s pandemic policies put the state at a new low
I was heartened to read the editorial “Positive leadership signs in St. Louis city, but no such luck in the county” (Dec. 27), citing St. Louis city’s progress in exerting sound leadership by its elected officials. As the editorial noted, however, the same can’t be said for St. Louis County’s government. I would add that further west in Jefferson City, it is even worse.

It is getting harder every year to be proud of living in Missouri. It’s been bad enough to see the rankings by U.S. World and News Reports, which place Missouri in the center of the 50 states, with disturbingly low rankings in health care (ranked 39th), education (25th), economy (33rd), and crime and corrections (45th). But now I believe we’ve reached a new low with state policies regarding the pandemic that actually endanger the health and lives of Missourians. From a governor who calls facial coverings “dang masks,” to an attorney general who discourages school children from wearing them, to a judge who rules against school health mandates, Missouri seems to have hit its lowest, most irresponsible ranking yet.

Many of the younger generation are choosing to live in other states. Who can blame them? I can only hope that in 2022 our elected state officials will begin to work responsibly to bring Missouri to a point where we all can be proud to live here.

Mary M. Phelan • Webster Groves

Missouri Capitol

Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. 

 J.B. Forbes • P-D
