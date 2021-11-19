Letter: Missouri’s reputation is now one of gun-filled lawlessness

Regarding “When Missouri repealed a key gun law, few protested. The result: More deaths than ever” (Nov. 7) and the Nov. 7 episode of “60 Minutes” that highlighted Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act: Is this what Missourians want to be known for? I certainly do not and neither does anyone in my family. Everyday our entire family feels less safe no matter where we are, and the main reason is easy access to guns and increasing gun violence. Now Missouri passes the Second Amendment Preservation Act that issues a $50,000 fine penalizing local enforcement for cooperating with federal agencies like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms or the Federal Bureau of Investigation.