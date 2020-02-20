Letter: Missouri's senators need Mitt Romney's integrity

I found one shining example of integrity displayed by a Republican senator during the impeachment proceedings: Utah Sen. Mitt Romney. Romney, about whom I have had some doubt in the past, really stepped up and displayed moral integrity and courage unlike any other Republican during the trial. I highly commend him for having the courage to stand up for what is right, to stand up for his country, and to stand up to his Republican colleagues, who completely lack his moral courage and conviction. He chose not to march in lockstep with his fellow Republicans, who chose to cover up for President Donald Trump.
Shame on our senators, Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, for lacking Romney's courage and conviction. I can only say that if Missouri were to elect a Republican senator again in the future, I wish it could be Romney. He is the only moral Republican senator left in the Senate, in my opinion.
Ross Caravelli • Florissant