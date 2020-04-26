Letter: Missouri’s urban and rural counties are vastly different

Regarding “Coronavirus moves to the heartland, where some issues make it more dangerous.” (April 22): The Post-Dispatch Editorial Board uses cherry-picked statistics without bothering to do even a rudimentary check.
The numbers at the top of the paper’s front page of April 22 show that coronavirus rates per 10,000 population in the Missouri part of the metro area range from a high of 28.44 in St. Louis city to a low of 10.52 in Franklin County. (Interestingly, Franklin County did not enforce stay-at-home until the state mandated it.) For the entire state of Missouri, the rate is 9.68. Meanwhile, Illinois has a rate of 26.1 for the entire state.
As for the two rural counties cited in the editorial, one includes Fort Leonard Wood and the other has had an outbreak at a meat processing plant. Hardly typical rural America.
The Editorial Board should stop deciding on a conclusion and then choosing what I believe are meaningless statistics to support it. One size does not fit all when it comes to mandating social isolation. It bears further exploration why the numbers are so different for urban and rural areas.
Betty Struckhoff • Des Peres
