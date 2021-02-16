Letter: Missouri senators chose greed over democratic principles

Regarding "Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial" (Feb. 14): Donald Trump asserted that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue without political consequences. He was right, and something very similar is happening now. With a few notable exceptions, GOP Senators refused to hold him accountable for the Capitol riot. What happened to the Republican Party I grew up in?

Consider Missouri's GOP U.S. senators: Roy Blunt does not want to jeopardize the family business, a lobbying firm in Washington. Josh Hawley, who might best be described as "ambition made flesh," hopes to ride servility to Trump to the White House. He even urged on the mob with a fist pump.

Blunt and Hawley are not about to risk their political careers for the sake of truth or country. Nor is it clear that either would stand up to the physical threats posed by thuggish Trump adherents. Certainly not for principle or our democracy.

This is how democracy ends. Not from invasion, but from the sacrifice of democratic principles for power, ambition, greed and anger.

Thomas W. Allen • Chesterfield

Emeritus professor, Washington University in St. Louis