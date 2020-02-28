Letter: Missouri senators’ silence on Trump’s deeds is deafening

When are Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley going to stand up for America, stand up for what is moral and just, stand up for integrity?
When are they going to stand up to President Donald Trump, stand up to the attacks on America, stand up to Vladimir Putin?
Remember the story of Paul Revere’s Ride: “One if by land, two if by sea”? He couldn’t imagine three if by Facebook, but it is real, it is here and it is deadly.
When are our members of Congress going to stand up?
Janice Flowers Buckhold • Manchester