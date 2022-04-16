 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Missouri should audit pandemic relief fund spending

Regarding “St. Louis County woman admits $357,000 pandemic loan fraud” (March 1): I wonder how much pandemic relief funding disappeared into slush funds to be misspent. Several years ago, states got caught diverting cash that was supposed to be used for food and housing, and the Rust Belt states were spending welfare dollars on questionable charities run by well-connected people who claimed to be promoting causes like abstinence or fatherhood. Is someone auditing Missouri? If not, they should be.

L. McGuire • Jackson, Mo.

