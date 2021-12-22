Letter: Missouri should copy Oklahoma on Medicaid expansion

I am among the majority of Missourians who voted in favor of expanding Medicaid in 2020. I am also among the majority of Missourians astounded by the legislative maneuvers and litigation saga that followed, even after the people had spoken on the issue. Now, putting Medicaid expansion into effect has become its own saga. Enrollment is slow, state staff capacity is limited, and backlogs of applicants are massive.

More concerning is how successfully other states have implemented expansion, including our neighbor, Oklahoma, whose voters passed expansion just before we did. Recent reports point out that Oklahoma took its charge seriously and proactively got the job done. By contrast, Missouri has resisted at every turn and is still doing little outreach or promoting changes to the program. Kaiser Health News notes that the two states have the same eligibility threshold for expanded Medicaid, but Oklahoma has enrolled 98% of its eligible population while Missouri has enrolled less than 7%. That is a jaw-dropping difference with a clear message: Missouri can and must do better.