 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Letter: Missouri should copy Oklahoma on Medicaid expansion
0 comments

Letter: Missouri should copy Oklahoma on Medicaid expansion

  • 0
Medicaid Expansion Missouri

In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Maxine Horgan, left, and Barbara Nyden attend a Medicaid expansion rally at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. A Missouri judge says Gov. Mike Parson can no longer deny Medicaid health care to thousands more newly eligible adults. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem issued the order Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (Liv Paggiarino/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File)

 Liv Paggiarino

I am among the majority of Missourians who voted in favor of expanding Medicaid in 2020. I am also among the majority of Missourians astounded by the legislative maneuvers and litigation saga that followed, even after the people had spoken on the issue. Now, putting Medicaid expansion into effect has become its own saga. Enrollment is slow, state staff capacity is limited, and backlogs of applicants are massive.

More concerning is how successfully other states have implemented expansion, including our neighbor, Oklahoma, whose voters passed expansion just before we did. Recent reports point out that Oklahoma took its charge seriously and proactively got the job done. By contrast, Missouri has resisted at every turn and is still doing little outreach or promoting changes to the program. Kaiser Health News notes that the two states have the same eligibility threshold for expanded Medicaid, but Oklahoma has enrolled 98% of its eligible population while Missouri has enrolled less than 7%. That is a jaw-dropping difference with a clear message: Missouri can and must do better.

Thankfully, there are advocates across the state committed to enrollment. One such group is Cover Missouri, who offers free enrollment assistance online at covermissouri.org. I believe Missourians should join this effort to help get the word out to our own friends, families, and communities. Over 250,000 of our neighbors are still eligible for — and in need of — health care.

Kate Brennan • St. Louis

Missouri Family Health Council

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News