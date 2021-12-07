Letter: Missouri should make it easier to vote, not more difficult

Regarding the letter "Democracy depends on everyone exercising voting rights" (Nov. 6): Under current Missouri law, voters have to show identification to vote, and they have to vote where they are registered. Even though Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has praised our elections as safe and secure, the effort to make it more difficult to vote continues unabated. Missouri legislators have already begun to pre-file bills that will make it harder for Missourians to cast their votes at the polls.

I've been volunteering to help people register to vote for the last few years. Last fall, I met someone who had moved to Missouri from another state and had recently lost her driver's license. She was in the process of obtaining a new license, but since her records were several states away, this became a long and arduous process. She desperately wanted to register to vote before the deadline for the next election but was convinced she couldn't because of her lack of a license. She was elated when I told her that she could register.