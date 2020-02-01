Letter: Missouri shouldn't approve recreational marijuana

Regarding “Missouri medical pot sales haven’t started, but some are already eyeing full legalization” (Jan. 18): I sure hope Mark Pedersen is joking. He has submitted a petition that would allow recreational use, regardless of one’s age, and would “legally allow driving under the influence of marijuana.”
So, Missouri is jumping on the bandwagon and wants to follow Colorado, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Alaska, and most recently, Illinois. But it appears that a movement is afoot to take it a step further (as mentioned above).
It sounds silly to me, but it’s out of my hands since I live in Illinois. All I can do is write letters saying what a bad idea this is. I thought Missouri was the “Show-Me” state, that is, Missourians are skeptical and not easily convinced. Full legalization is inevitable; however, Missourians should look no further than Colorado to see what they may be facing in the near future.
In Denver, the number of people arriving at emergency rooms with marijuana-related problems has significantly increased in the last 10 years. A Denver radio station recently discussed a survey that indicated 15% of people in the state reported using marijuana on the job.
Is this really what Missouri wants?
Mark Lasseigne • Glen Carbon