Letter: Missouri shouldn't proudly celebrate 'Limbaugh Day'

Regarding "‘Rush Limbaugh Day’ could be coming to Missouri" (Feb. 20): The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Hardy Billington, a Republican from Poplar Bluff, says we should participate in appropriate activities to remember the life of Limbaugh. You know, like maybe we should be mocking Parkinson victims like Michael J. Fox, calling women femi-nazis, referring to liberals as lib-tards and singing a song like “Barrack the Magic Negro.” What a grand legacy for proud Missourians to celebrate.