Letter: Missouri state senators need to start showing integrity
Letter: Missouri state senators need to start showing integrity

Medicaid debate

House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, answers questions about Medicaid funding during debate on the House floor on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (screengrab)

Regarding "After rejecting Medicaid expansion, Missouri Republicans look to spend cash elsewhere" (April 7): Where is the integrity of our state legislators? We voted to expand Medicaid, and once again, lawmakers will not honor the voters wishes.

Missouri has billions to spend, so why are we neglecting opportunities to improve our schools, help responsible immigrants, support Amtrak and increase wages for underpaid state employees?

Our vote means nothing to Missouri lawmakers. They think we would prefer a gun range and a Route 66 festival rather than Medicaid expansion. The voters appear to have more sense than the Missouri House of Representatives. Hopefully, Missouri senators will have the fortitude to uphold the integrity of their office.

Lois Bundschuh • St. Louis County  

