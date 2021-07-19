Letter: Missouri taxpayers shouldn't bail out vaccine skeptics

Regarding " Springfield asks state for site to handle surge of COVID-19 patients; Missouri hospital officials warn of ‘ominous fall and winter ’" (July 15): I am sorry that so many rural residents, including those in southwest Missouri, have chosen to reject vaccination as a weapon against the pandemic. In light of this bizarre fact, the soaring numbers of coronavirus patients in the state are completely predictable.

Hospitals around Springfield and Joplin are now asking for state funds to expand coronavirus wards and services. This is too much for me. The infected are the same people who, for months, have refused to take a freely available, government-funded vaccine (they have a choice of three) because they believe the pandemic is a hoax or the vaccine is “unsafe.” Their representatives in the Missouri Legislature have helped ensure that the voter-approved expansion of Medicaid is going nowhere. And now they are petitioning for my tax dollars. I'm one of the "sheep" who wore a mask and got vaccinated and has not gotten sick. But these people are now asking we bail them out because they made selfish and irrational decisions. Now, they suddenly want to benefit from what the Make America Great Again crowd would call a government bailout.