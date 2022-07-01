Letter: Missouri women face future of hardship under new law

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “ Women in Missouri could be prosecuted for seeking abortions, lawyers warn ” (June 28): I left Missouri a year ago and breathed a sigh of relief that I was gone when the state’s most extreme abortion restrictions were recently enacted. But there are people there who I care about still, and I am saddened, disgusted, and furious that my Missouri sisters now have fewer rights than I do.

However, more than anything, I am worried for them. I worry for those rural women who don’t have access to even basic health care, let alone the emergency care they would need in the event of a ectopic pregnancy or a partial miscarriage or fetal demise. I worry for the future of gynecological care in general. It will now be harder to attract high-quality residents for training in Missouri, and I would not be surprised if we saw an exodus of OB-GYNs from the state. I worry for those women who find themselves pregnant after birth control fails (because, face it, men are not going to embrace abstinence to prevent unintended pregnancies) and now find their lives forever altered.