 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Missouri women seeking abortions find refuge in Illinois

  • 0
Hope Clinic for Women

Anti-abortion protesters, Sue, left, and Jan, who chose not to give their last names, pray outside the Hope Clinic for Women during the 40 Days for Life campaign, on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Granite City, Illinois. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Judge throws out Missouri AG’s COVID-19 suit against China” (July 9): Here’s a prediction for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt: Illinois is going to get a lot of Missouri women, many from the St. Louis area, crossing the Mississippi River to get a legal abortion. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has indicated he will do whatever it takes to protect those Missouri women who do so. And I support Pritzker 100%.

What Missouri is doing is very cruel and inhumane to women, and I hope Illinois officials will not cooperate in any attempt to extradite them back across the river and seek criminal charges against them.

Also, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell deserves credit for not pursuing abortion cases. More Missouri prosecutors need to do the same and thumb their noses at Schmitt.

People are also reading…

Herbert Vermaas • Salem, Ill.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News