Letter: Missouri women seeking abortions find refuge in Illinois

Regarding “Judge throws out Missouri AG’s COVID-19 suit against China” (July 9): Here’s a prediction for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt: Illinois is going to get a lot of Missouri women, many from the St. Louis area, crossing the Mississippi River to get a legal abortion. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has indicated he will do whatever it takes to protect those Missouri women who do so. And I support Pritzker 100%.

What Missouri is doing is very cruel and inhumane to women, and I hope Illinois officials will not cooperate in any attempt to extradite them back across the river and seek criminal charges against them.

Also, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell deserves credit for not pursuing abortion cases. More Missouri prosecutors need to do the same and thumb their noses at Schmitt.

Herbert Vermaas • Salem, Ill.