Letter: Missourians aren’t gullible; Amendment 3 is fake reform
0 comments

St. Louis County prepares for 2020 Missouri primary

Carrie Warford sanitizes a voting booth after it was used at the St. Louis County Board of Elections in St. Ann on Monday, August 3, 2020. Booths were sanitized after each voter and used pens were separated from sanitized pens. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com.

 Chris Kohley

Just two years ago, Missourians overwhelmingly supported Amendment 1, also known as Clean Missouri, which called for redistricting to be done in a fair, nonpartisan way to eliminate gerrymandering.

But now, members of the Missouri Legislature have drafted a measure that would overturn the will of the people (“Redo of Missouri redistricting voter summary final,” Sept. 4). That legislation is Amendment 3 on the Nov. 3 ballot. The reasons the legislators gave for reversing Clean Missouri were as insulting to Missourians as they were ridiculous. Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, claimed that the 67% of Missourians who voted in favor of Amendment 1 in 2018 “did not know what they were voting for.”

And because lawmakers think we are either ignorant or gullible, Amendment 3 is intentionally deceptive. It presents itself as ethics reform. The real purpose of Amendment 3, however, is to return us to the old way of having the governor appoint a bipartisan committee to draw new voting districts after the 2020 census. If and when that committee cannot agree, a judge would have the final say. This process allows politicians undue influence in determining voting districts in order to control who their voters are.

To protect fair maps and democracy in Missouri, it is important that we come together in November to defeat this audacious attempt by politicians to protect their self-interests. Vote “no” on 3.

Jane Cox • St. Peters

