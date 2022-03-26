Letter: Missourians have returned to bad habit of littering

As a child of the 1960s, I witnessed a remarkable transformation. The sides of our highways went from litter-strewn trash pits to green and clean lanes of grass, flowers and trees. This was in large part due to the 1965 Highway Beautification Act, a national movement to clean up America that took hold, and we came together as a country, showed some class, and stopped throwing fast-food bags out the car window. But today, I’m saddened to see that we have returned to the trash pit days. Our highways are an embarrassment, and we should be ashamed of ourselves. Are we trying to get Missouri on a top 10 national list for the worst states for littering?