Letter: Missourians have returned to bad habit of littering

Trash

Q: The east bound lanes of I-44 from I-270 to the Sappington Road overpass are strewn with all kinds of debris both in the median as well as on the shoulder of the road. In some cases the debris field extends onto the hillside. Not being familiar with the state's interstate highway cleaning schedule, I don't know if this will soon be addressed or recently has been. However, it certainly is an eyesore now and a potential safety hazard if a vehicle needs to pull over in an emergency and hits some of this debris and sends it flying. Please remove the material as soon as feasible. Thank you.

A, Jeanne Olubogun, MoDOT traffic engineer: Thanks for the concern about the trash and debris along I-44 from I-270 to Sappington. I've referred this to our field crews in that area that manage trash control. I haven't heard when they have this scheduled, but if I get an update before the end of this session, I will certainly post it.

As a child of the 1960s, I witnessed a remarkable transformation. The sides of our highways went from litter-strewn trash pits to green and clean lanes of grass, flowers and trees. This was in large part due to the 1965 Highway Beautification Act, a national movement to clean up America that took hold, and we came together as a country, showed some class, and stopped throwing fast-food bags out the car window. But today, I’m saddened to see that we have returned to the trash pit days. Our highways are an embarrassment, and we should be ashamed of ourselves. Are we trying to get Missouri on a top 10 national list for the worst states for littering?

It’s time to be responsible, to hold ourselves accountable, and to do what it takes to have litter-free streets. It is time to stop throwing our trash and our pride out the window.

J.B. Mantovani • Creve Coeur

