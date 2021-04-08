Letter: Missourians have themselves to blame for state's dysfunction

Regarding "Missouri voters approved expansion of health care. Republicans won’t pay for it" (March 31): Once again we make national news for the wrong reason. But the Medicaid expansion referendum is just another example of Missouri lawmakers overturning election results. Those elections include issues involving minimum wage, casinos, Clean Missouri, campaign limits, guns, puppy mills and more.

Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake Saint Louis, was quoted as saying, “I am proud to stand against the will of the people who were lied to.” Hill should know that the vote tally says otherwise. Rural GOP lawmakers should realize that votes cast in Sodom and Gomorrah (i.e. St. Louis and Kansas City) still count. And it's getting rather tiresome to hear grown men who refuse to practice direct, participatory democracy whining about "socialist plots."

French diplomat Joseph de Maistre said, "Every country has the government it deserves." In the case of Missouri's government, we have no one to blame but ourselves.

Steven Somogye • Hermann, Mo.

