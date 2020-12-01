 Skip to main content
Letter: Missourians impacted by pig farms betrayed by the GOP
Letter: Missourians impacted by pig farms betrayed by the GOP

Chillicothe residents fight back on hog farm.

A truck roars by a yard sign decrying concentrated animal feeding operations near Chillicothe, Mo., on Nov. 17. 

Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson,

Regarding "In northern Missouri, residents worry 10,500-pig farm will damage public land" (Nov. 23): The people in Livingston County, Missouri, voted overwhelmingly for GOP candidates in the recent election. Probably some of that vote was predicated on the belief that no government could force them to wear masks.

Ironically, they will soon need to wear masks forever to try to block the stench that their political leaders have allowed by prohibiting local laws to prevent concentrated animal feeding operations. Elections do have consequences.

Ric Haberstroh • Ferguson

