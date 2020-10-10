 Skip to main content
Letter: Missourians need virus relief aid to avoid more pain
Letter: Missourians need virus relief aid to avoid more pain

Regarding “Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election” (Oct. 7): President Donald Trump announced the end of negotiations for federal coronavirus relief, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned earlier that day that additional economic stimulus is needed. Stock markets immediately fell and so did the hopes of hundreds of thousands of Missouri families who are hurting due to the pandemic-related economic downturn.

According to a report from Empower Missouri, co-released with the Coalition on Human Needs on Sept. 15, 40% percent of Missouri households include someone who has lost income between March 31 and Aug. 31. In the homes that lost income that have children, 22% reported not having enough to eat sometime or often during the previous week. More than 13% of households also reported inability to pay rent, with housing instability especially high among Black and Hispanic families.

This is unacceptable. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley must get Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin back to the bargaining table. Additionally, benefits in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should be increased by 15% to reduce food insecurity and to boost Missouri’s economy.

Help cannot come from state government. Gov. Mike Parson previously cut more than $450 million from the Missouri budget to cope with state revenue losses, although some of that cut funding has been restored. Additional help from the federal government cannot wait until after the election. The time to offer assistance is now.

Jeanette Mott Oxford • Jefferson City

Empower Missouri

