Letter: Missourians should also consider ranked choice voting

Voting in St. Louis

The gym at Nance Elementary School hosts voters on Tuesday April 6, 2021, in St. Louis’ mayoral election. 

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

Regarding “Ranked choice voting push may be floundering in Missouri” (June 16): Ranked choice voting is something voters should seriously consider. This method of electing candidates for office sounds more democratic than just picking a candidate that has been preselected by a political party.

I also believe voters should consider having a professionally-trained business/government administrators to do the actual work of running St. Louis and St. Louis County. Having a city mayor and a county executive sounds great. But, then they get into office and don’t know what they’re doing because they were trained in fields other than government administration.

Paul Mallery • Ballwin

