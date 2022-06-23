Letter: Missourians should also consider ranked choice voting

Regarding “ Ranked choice voting push may be floundering in Missouri ” (June 16): Ranked choice voting is something voters should seriously consider. This method of electing candidates for office sounds more democratic than just picking a candidate that has been preselected by a political party.

I also believe voters should consider having a professionally-trained business/government administrators to do the actual work of running St. Louis and St. Louis County. Having a city mayor and a county executive sounds great. But, then they get into office and don’t know what they’re doing because they were trained in fields other than government administration.