Letter: Missourians should be able to vote early like others

I am writing as a strong advocate of giving the residents of Missouri the benefit and convenience of early voting. But just as importantly, I believe we should pay more attention to the possibility of cyberattacks. An extended period for voting would give our election officials a greater opportunity to address any problems that may surface, help to reduce and prevent mistakes and the possibility of a corruption of our voting systems.
For those of us who have been around long enough, we can remember the human mistakes and mechanical mishaps that have occurred on Election Day preventing voters from being able to cast their ballot. In a modern age of technology with the real possibilities of digital interference in our systems, we increase the opportunity for compromising our election data.
I just believe that we owe it to our election officials to give them the best opportunity possible to do a good job. We do not pay them a lot of money, so let’s eliminate the stress of the Tuesday-only Election Day and enact early voting legislation in Missouri. After all, early voting is working in 39 other states, why not Missouri?
Joan Hubbard • St. Louis